Donald Trump calls his charges "bullshit" and his MAGA mob erupts in excitement (video)

Never have indictments been so advantageous to a conman's career as they have with Donald Trump, who revved up his followers today when he called the charges against him "bullshit."

"They don't want me to speak about a rigged election … whereas I have freedom of speech — First Amendment," he said at a campaign event in New Hampshire, before blaming his indictments on President Biden. "How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot … forcing me nevertheless to spend time away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations?"

And then came the curse word, which really resonated with his angry crowd: "I'm sorry I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today because I'm sitting in a courtroom on bullshit." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Wow. Not only did his Qult members erupt with jubilation, they also came up with a new MAGA mantra, chanting "Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit, bullshit!" as their leader smiled and basked in their ludicrous devotion. And you can bet Trump's poll numbers just notched up another few points.