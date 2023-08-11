Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president, say conservative law professors

Two conservative law professors who are active members of the Federalist Society have determined that Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again, as a Constitutional provision (Section 3 of the 14th Amendment) bars anyone "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

This conclusion comes after professors William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas studied the issue for more than a year. "When we started out, neither of us was sure what the answer was," explained Professor Baude, via The New York Times. "People were talking about this provision of the Constitution. We thought: 'We're constitutional scholars, and this is an important constitutional question. We ought to figure out what's really going on here.' And the more we dug into it, the more we realized that we had something to add."

Although their extensive, detailed findings will be published in The University of Pennsylvania Law Review next year, Baude offers their study's conclusion in a nutshell: "Donald Trump cannot be president — cannot run for president, cannot become president, cannot hold office — unless two-thirds of Congress decides to grant him amnesty for his conduct on Jan. 6."

