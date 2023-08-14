Bear breaks into house and attacks 82-year-old woman in Colorado

A senior woman survived a bear attack in her Trinidad, Colorado home on Friday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW).

CPW Officer Bob Holder said the woman was asleep when she was startled by a crashing sound and her dog growling.

When she opened the door to investigate, a bear leaped at her. It scratched her legs before the woman was able to push it away and barricade herself in another room.

"The bear, estimated to be a cub or yearling by CPW based on the description, then scrambled frantically around the room, climbed a shelf and exited the house by tearing through an open window screen," reports CPW.

CPW set a trap to catch the bear. The victim refused medical care.