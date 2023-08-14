The Human Alphabet is a silly collection of letters made out of people

The Human Alphabet on The Public Domain Review is a fun collection of letters made out of illustrations of people. Some of these incredible images date back to the 1300s.

Since these illustrations are all in the public domain, you could use them as you please. The image of letters below by Peter Flötner's (1534) made me chuckle. Especially the letters M, V, and W.

From the Review:

"There is arguably nothing more human than the alphabet, given that language, and particularly written language, often tops the list of qualities which distinguish our dear species most distinctly from others. To form the letters of these alphabets using the human body is then, perhaps, not so strange a leap, and, in fact, seems to be rather appropriate. In their own varied ways artists and scribes have been doing it for centuries. Below we've collected some highlights of the many twists and turns of the human font."

[The illustration's source.]