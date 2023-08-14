With just over 13 hours of battery life, you'd never guess this high-quality tablet is refurbished

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If a new tablet isn't exactly in your budget right now, you'll love this beautifully refurbished 12.3" Microsoft Surface Pro 6, now just $375.99.

Whether you're working from home or you are simply out and about all the time, answering Zoom calls and going through emails isn't always something you want to do on your tiny phone, even though it seems like the most convenient option. A new tablet is the obvious solution, but your bank account may not be too keen on that these days.

While a high-quality tablet seems like an indulgence you don't need right now, you'd be surprised to know you can treat yourself without putting much of a dent in your wallet. Take this Microsoft Surface Pro 6, for example. This 2018 model boasts a grade "B" refurbished rating with features that prove to be a great option for professionals, students, and everyone in between, and it's currently just $375.99 down from $470!

Whether you've got work to do or simply want to hang out at home and get lost in your favorite online game, this touch-screen tablet is a great gadget to have on hand, as it boasts a PixelSenseTM Display 12.3-inch display, a kickstand that lets you treat it like a laptop when you need, and even a studio mode for easy writing and drawing. And with 13.5 hours of battery life, you can get everything done that you need to without having to worry about charging up.

This stellar refurbished Microsoft tablet also comes with Windows 10 already installed so you can access all of your favorite apps right off the bat. The device also has a high-quality front camera that's great for taking work calls or talking to friends. And, like any good tablet, this thing also features Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless capabilities for connecting to networks and hotspots.

The grade "B" refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6 in silver is just $375.99 down from $470.

Prices subject to change.