Hillary Clinton feels "great profound sadness" at Trump indictment

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, defeated by Donald Trump in 2016, says she feels no satisfaction at Trump's many criminal indictments stemming from his time in office, only a "great profound sadness."

"I didn't think that [the appearance] would be under these circumstances, yet another set of indictments," Clinton said, laughing.

"It's hard to believe," she said. "I don't feel any satisfaction. I feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive."