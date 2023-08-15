Two drunk Americans busted after passing out overnight atop the Eiffel Tower

Early yesterday morning, Eiffel Tower security officers had to rouse two American tourists who had drunkenly jumped security barriers the night before and gotten stuck in between levels after the monument closed. They were found sleeping it off in an area where the public isn't permitted. From Yahoo! News:

Firefighters, including a specialist unit for recovering people from dangerous heights, were sent to recover the interlopers, the police source added.

Both men were brought to the police station in Paris' seventh district for questioning, while Sete said it would file a criminal complaint.

The discovery of the nocturnal infiltrators delayed the tower's opening to the public on Monday morning for around an hour.