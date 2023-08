Tee Ken Ng made this dreamy shadow art video where laundry gets hung to dry. To create this giant, rotating shadow, the artist uses a miniature model and then casts a light on it, magnifying the shadow on the wall.

Sitting in this room while the music in the video plays and the shadow art spins on the wall looks like the coziest thing. I love the way the shadow looks 3D, as if the artist is sitting under it rather than in front of it.

From Instagram: