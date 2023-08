Metal may be found in Trader Joe multigrain crackers, and they've been recalled–the company's fourth food warning in as many weeks.

"Best if used by" dates on the back of the recalled boxes are from March 1, 2024 to March 5, 2024. "No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," the company said in a statement.

Is Trader Joe's unlucky, in bad shape, more honest, or what?