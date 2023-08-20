Save some money and snag this refurbished Apple iPad 7 for only $268.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: These B-rated Apple iPad 7 offer power, performance, and style at an affordable price point. Purchase it today for $268.99. (reg. $$429). The 32GB version is available for $218.99 (reg. $329).

There's never been a better time for the tech era. Gaming consoles are more powerful than ever. Wearable devices pack more punch than older-era desktop computers. And mobile devices like tablets, in some instances, have outright replaced laptops.

Plenty of companies have tapped into the tablet arena. Apple, however, remains king of the space. Thanks to functionality, ease of use, and sheer ascetics, the Apple iPad continues to set the tablet trend.

For all of the things — and there are a lot — that the Apple iPad does well, its price point has long been a source of contention for prospective buyers.

This refurbished Apple iPad 7 offers the best of both worlds. For a limited time, you can purchase this Apple iPad 7, 10.2" (2019) – Space Gray (Wi-Fi Only) for $268.99 (reg. $429). Purchase the 32GB option for an even cheaper price at $218.99 (reg. $329).

This 2019 refurbished iPad 7 comes with a "B" rating. It might have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body. It's been put through a comprehensive process to ensure quality and functionality.

A stunning 10.2-inch Retina display provides incredible details and vivid colors with 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution. Users can stream video, browse photos and enjoy FaceTime calls in eye-popping clarity. Speaking of FaceTime, this device packs an 8MP rear camera & 1.2MP front-facing camera.

An A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture is the engine that powers this tablet. It's powerful enough to provide multitasking and smooth gameplay for those tablet-gaming sessions. There's 128GB of internal storage under the hood. You can download apps and save files and photos/videos without worrying about running out of space too quickly.

This Apple iPad 7 has a battery that provides up to 10 hours of use. Port compatibility includes connections for Lightning, headphones, and Smart Connector.

You don't have to empty your savings account to enjoy a high-quality iPad. Snag this Apple iPad 7, 10.2" (2019) – Space Gray (Wi-Fi Only) today for $268.99 (reg. $429), or the 32GB option for $218.99 (reg. $329).

Prices subject to change.