I'm mesmerized by this fish-filled phone booth in Japan. What a fantastic way to repurpose an old phone booth! Anything filled with water and fish automatically looks cooler.

I love that the actual telephone is still inside of the booth, too. I wish I had this in my neighborhood.

There's something beautifully post-apocalyptic looking about it. I can't find information about who made this particular fish-filled phone booth. Does anyone know?