Nurse who murdered 7 babies to spend rest of life in jail

Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse who murdered 7 newborn babies and tried to kill at least six more, will die in jail. Following her conviction last week, a judge in England imposed a whole-life sentence Monday for each count, making it vanishingly unlikely she will ever be released. Letby "relished" her work, Mr Justice Goss told Manchester Crown Court:

"There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions," Goss said. "This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable children, knowing your actions were causing significant physical suffering. There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions. During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors."

The trial lasted 10 months and was reportedly the longest in English history; her refusal to appear at her own sentencing, at which victims' families made statements, was a final controversy that may see it become compulsory for convicted murderers.