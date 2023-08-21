Police request railings and other hostile architecture in cemetery to prevent people from having sex on the tombstones

Police in Suffolk, England have asked the town council to help them "design out crime" in a secluded cemetery by installing railing and other hostile architecture. According to the cops, "it is sadly common to find raised tombstones being used as tables to consume alcohol and drugs. They are also sometimes the site of sexual activity."

From BBC News:

It recommended measures to "deter activity on top of the tombstones" including creating enclosures for individual tombstones or small railings at the top edge of the tombstones, as used in other parts of the town. Other recommendations included removable seating, CCTV and better lighting to prevent anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Where else are goths and the undead supposed to party?