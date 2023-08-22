Would you imbibe "Eggo Brunch in a Jar," a boozy, creamy, waffle-and-bacon flavored drink?

Sugarlands Distilling Company—the Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based maker of moonshine, rum, cream liquers, rye whiskey, and vodka—recently launched a new collaboration with the Kellogg Company, and more specifically with their "Eggo" waffle brand. The new beverage is called "Eggo Brunch in a Jar" and the Sugarlands Distillery website describes it as a "creamy partnership between Eggo™ & Appalachian Sippin' Cream." And according to Food and Wine, it "combines the flavors of buttered and toasted Eggo waffles, savory bacon slices, and a drizzle of maple syrup."

The Sugarlands Distillery website provides a longer description of the project, explaining that the drink was "specially" made for busy and stressed "mom and dads" who need a "moment to kick back and relax":

Mom and dad, this one is made specially for you. Brunch is more than a trending meal – it's a moment to kick back and relax. In fact, 47% of adults say it feels like a treat to go out for brunch. So Eggo, a long-time breakfast favorite brand dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins, enlisted the help of Sugarlands, so parents can L'Eggo and enjoy that "treat yourself" feeling brunch evokes, all year long. "Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

I'm not sure how drinking a beverage that sounds overly, sickeningly, sweet constitutes "kicking back and relaxing," but here we are. Food and Wine calls the beverage, "The brunch drink you never knew you needed." Nah, I definitely do not need this drink. I think I'll pass.