Fox News tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to take a hike

Georgia's nefarious congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene is just furious that Fox News treated her like a stand-in for Trump, and barred her and her colleagues from participating in a post-debate panel ostensibly clowning about the Republican candidates for president.
Trump didn't show up, so why would Fox let his "surrogates" speak? The flat-out admission that MTG, Gaetz, and others are now just Trump's minion seems an interesting revelation for Fox News.
"Now, this is a Fox News-hosted debate, Brian, and they have something called the spin room, which is common at presidential debates," Greene explained. "I'm a surrogate for President Trump. I'm also a member of Congress."
"And I just want to go ahead and let you know, and for the audience listening, they just blocked us out," she complained. "They would not allow myself, Matt Gaetz, any other Trump surrogates to go into the spin room… So this is censorship from Fox News. This is censorship, not allowing surrogates for President Trump to go into the spin room."
Glenn tried to move on to another subject, but Greene said she was too angry.
"I'm sorry," the lawmaker fumed. "I'm still so mad that we just were blocked out. I literally am furious."