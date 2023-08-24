Fox News tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to take a hike

Georgia's nefarious congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene is just furious that Fox News treated her like a stand-in for Trump, and barred her and her colleagues from participating in a post-debate panel ostensibly clowning about the Republican candidates for president.

Trump didn't show up, so why would Fox let his "surrogates" speak? The flat-out admission that MTG, Gaetz, and others are now just Trump's minion seems an interesting revelation for Fox News.

Raw Story: