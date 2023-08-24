Newsmax shows bizarre split screen of Trump driving to jail while James Comer whines about Hunter Biden (video)

To sum up the absurdity in MAGAland, as Donald Trump was on his way to jail today, Newsmax hilariously showed his drive on a split screen, sharing the historic moment with none other than Rep. James Comer babbling on and on about, you got it, Hunter Biden. (See video below, posted by Aaron Ruapr.)

"We got a whole new batch of emails we expect to get in any day. We found where they did copy Hunter Biden on government email. This is something the Democrats and the media had said, 'Oh, you've never been able to tie this to Joe Biden …' the Kentucky Qongressman said in a slow, yawn-worthy ramble. Blah, blah, blah…

And as he droned on from his side of the screen about the GOP's years-long gripe, the other side of the screen silently displayed history in the making, as a former U.S. president rolled toward Fulton County Jail to have his fingerprints and mug shot taken. Well done, Newsmax!

(In other news, as reported by Rachel Maddow just minutes ago, Donald Trump has officially been arrested. "As of right now, former president Trump is in custody. He has been arrested.")

Newsmax is showing footage of Trump heading to jail while James Comer bangs on and on about Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/krOjO9y3FP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com