Recycled coffee grounds make cement stronger, say scientists

Evidently, there is a sand shortage for making concrete, but researchers from RMIT University in Australia have determined that adding "pyrolyzed" or baked coffee grounds as a sand substitute makes the cement stronger!

Baking the grounds at precisely 350C, scientists produced a 29.3 percent increase in the compressive strength of concrete by substituting them for some of the sand. Perhaps Starbucks will soon have a branded line of cement to go with their routinely over-roasted beans! Seems like natural next step.

Engadget: