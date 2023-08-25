Marjorie Taylor Greene loses argument against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a nasty twitter fight with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On August 15, she warned her followers not to go to Fulton country to show their displeasure at Trump's arrest. "Don't give them an ounce of your flesh," she tweeted. "Let them have their empty streets, barricades, and media circus. "In Georgia, we will SHOW UP at the polls!!!"

But yesterday, she decided to openly defy her own advice by revealing that she went to Fulton County to support Trump. "Tonight, I joined hundreds of Patriots at the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump during his persecution by Communist Atlanta DA Fani Willis."

Marjorie Taylor Greene better watch out. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't take kindly to people who don't do as she says.