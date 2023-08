Watch what happens when a woman feeds a cockatoo a cracker on her balcony. When the woman thinks the simple exchange is over, she gets a not so little surprise.

Suddenly, a dozen other birds appear on her balcony, in an intimidating line that looks pre-choreographed. I love how they are all perfectly spaced out from one-another in the line. They aren't kidding around! I guess the first hungry bird just couldn't keep a secret.

