Airline introduces adults-only zone on international flights

Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines is now offering adults-only zones on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao. But it's not quite as salacious as it sounds.

"This zone on the plane is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment," according to a translated press release. The plane will employ dividing walls and curtains to provide a "a shielded environment that contributes to a quiet and relaxed flight."

The offering is also meant to be helpful for parents so they can "worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers when their child is a bit busier or crying."

(The Hill via Fark)