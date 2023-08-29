Massive mysterious boom shook this town but nobody knows the source

A loud boom shook Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on Friday morning and nobody knows what caused it. Police described the experience as "a loud, ground-shaking 'thud'" and are at a loss for an explanation.

"My wife and I were down in the living room and we were having coffee," resident Brian Kresge told WFMZ. "All of a sudden, we heard this boom. Thought it was like an earthquake."

The United Geological Survey did not detect any notable seismic activity nearby. UGI Utilities, the area gas and electric utility, also had no reports of infrastructure damage or any other issues. The police conducted an aerial search looking for clues and found nothing.

Hopefully, people are keeping their ears to the ground for clues.

(via Coast to Coast)