"No One Is Above the Law," says anti-Trump ad airing on Fox News

A new video ad from The Republican Accountability Project declares that "in America, the rule of law still matters" when it comes to Donald Trump facing charges for his actions while president. The ad, which will air on Fox News, pushes back against the notion that "nothing matters" when it comes to Trump.

The ad opens by stating that as president, Trump "thought it didn't matter how many laws and norms he broke" and that he could "get away with anything." It goes on to say that many started believing "nothing matters," but argues this is not true. The ad points out that Trump has now been charged with "91 felonies in four separate cases for attempting to steal an election, falsifying business records, and mishandling classified information."

Full transcript:

When Donald Trump was President, he thought it didn't matter how many laws and norms he broke. He thought it didn't matter how many lies he told the American people, and it seemed like he could get away with anything. And many of us even started saying, "nothing matters."

But this wasn't true. Because in America, the rule of law still matters. And that's why Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies in four separate cases for attempting to steal an election, falsifying business records, and mishandling classified information. We've seen what happens when people start believing "nothing matters." That's why it doesn't matter that Donald Trump was President of the United States. It doesn't matter that he is currently running for the presidency. This is America. No one is above the law. That's why it matters that Donald Trump faces consequences for his actions.

For Trump supporters, though, it really doesn't matter. Trump could commit all manner of horrific abominations, and he will be forgiven, praised even, as long as he promotes the Christofascist agenda they strive for.