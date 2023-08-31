Security guard and customer kill one another in shoot-out at Indianapolis home improvement store

A security guard and a customer are both dead after exchanging gunfire at a Menards in Indianapolis: "It does appear that they were shooting at each other," Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told media.

Further details of the incident are scant–specifically, it's not clear if the customer was attempting to leave without paying for merchandise–beyond the fact it happened in the store's lumber yard. John Tufts, writing for the Indianapolis Star, reports that both men were rushed to hospital, to no avail.

Fox 59 News quoted Weilhammer speculating that the security guard had likely asked to inspect a departing customer's trailer.