Speedrunner beats Armored Core 6's hardest boss in 13 seconds

The recently released Armored Core 6 has been making quite a splash lately, both for the intricacy of its mech-building gameplay and its brutal, unforgiving difficulty—it is a From Software game, after all. The people who gave us Dark Souls are known for their crushingly hard games for a very good reason, but as always, there'll be someone that makes it look easy. Youtuber Oyff has done the seemingly impossible and most definitely impressive, beating Autonomous Craft BALTEUS – considered the game's very hardest boss, and the sole reason why so many players have put it down – in an astounding thirteen seconds.

My record, for what it's worth, is about four hours.