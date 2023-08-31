Ted Cruz breaks Biden's two-beer rule, ends up feeling sad in a cotton field (video)

What is Ted Cruz doing in the middle of a cotton field, caressing a fluffy cotton ball and sighing wistfully? Did he find himself here after breaking Biden's 2-beer a week rule? Was he taking a shortcut to Cancun? Did he get lost trying to find Cory Chase's house?

No one really knows why. Cruz seems to think he is helping Texas cotton farmers dealing with a drought, ignoring the fact that it was caused by his own inaction against climate change. (Oil and gas companies paid him $868,777 in 2020 to sit on his hands).

If you give Ted some money, I bet he can apply some of his famous thoughts-and-prayers to make the cotton plants miraculously thrive.