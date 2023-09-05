Enhance your Nintendo Switch Setup with this portable dock conversion cable, now $17.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Need a portable way to both charge your Nintendo Switch and stream your games? That's where the Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable comes in. Usually retailing for $29, you can now get it for just $17.99.

The Nintendo Switch is a video game console that's beloved by players for so many reasons, but one of the main ones is that the Switch makes gaming anywhere easy. As TechRadar put it in a review, it's "fantastic for home use and playing on the go – truly the best of both worlds."

Now, you can make it even easier to play on the go. The Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable is a small, lightweight solution that allows you to charge your Nintendo Switch and stream games wherever you are. You don't need to carry a docking station with you! Best of all, it's on sale now. Usually retailing for $29, you can now get it for $17.99. No coupons are needed!

The Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable isn't just an effective charging solution because of its size. It also allows you to play as you power it up, so you don't have to wait around for hours for the battery life to be restored; We also love that it provides such a good streaming experience. It supports 4K high resolution to provide crisp, high-quality imagery on the screen of your choice.

A major benefit of this particular cable is that it's actually compatible with most USB-C devices. That means you can also charge your laptop, phone, or tablet with it, too. You really get the most out of this tool!

So, enhance your Nintendo Switch setup and change the way you think of charging your devices. Get the Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable for only $17.99 today.

Prices subject to change.