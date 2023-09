Contrary to the official-looking sign at Chicago's Loyola Beach, clothing is not optional. A cheeky prankster installed the sign and it apparently remained in place over the weekend. Interesting, according to Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, there was an official government resolution to turn the spot into a nude beach. However, that was almost 100 years ago.

"As a reminder, at least some clothing is required at all of our beaches," Hadden stated.

