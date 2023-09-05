US Open ejects fan for singing Nazi standard

A terrible person was ejected from the US Open for singing the discouraged first verse of Haydn's German national anthem, the Deutschlandlied, better known as the Nazi standard "Deutschland über alles," in an attempt to distract a player who is from Germany. The German player Alexander Zverev, with the help of fans in the stands, identified the massive asshole, and security tossed them from the game.

ESPN:

Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was serving at 2-2 in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world," Zverev told Keothavong. "It's not acceptable."

Keothavong turned backward and asked the fan to identify himself then asked fans to be respectful to both players. During the changeover shortly after Zverev held serve, the fan was identified by others seated near him, and he was removed by security.