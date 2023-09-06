Trump loses again!

The judge in E. Jean Carroll's second defamation lawsuit determined that the first trial was enough to prove "actual malice" and that all there was left was to determine damages. Trump lost five million dollars in the first go-around.

In a 25-page opinion, Kaplan handed down another defeat for the former president by limiting the trial to damages only.

Kaplan said Carroll had proved in the first trial that Trump demonstrated "actual malice."

"The trial in this case shall be limited to the issue of damages only," the judge wrote.