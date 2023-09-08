DeSantis rages out at a Black constituent for asking why he targets minorities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to the MAGA mob. Ron's first response to a Black man asking a question about discriminatory policies is to declare that he will fight people who ask questions like that! DeSantis then expects a Black person to believe "I do a lot to support law enforcement" is not a statement of "I do a lot to hold back minorities."

Crooks and Liars:

At an event in Jacksonville, Florida, a Black man complained to DeSantis about his policies. The man pointed to a recent race-based shooting in the city.

"Well, listen, excuse me, I'm not gonna let you accuse me of committing criminal activity," DeSantis interrupted. "I am not going to take that! I am not going to take that! You should want to have a civil conversation."

"Everyone doesn't have their own truth," the governor snapped. "No, you don't get to come here and blame me for some madman. That is not appropriate, and I'm not going to accept it."

"You have allowed people to hunt people like me," the constituent said as two white staffers urged the man to leave.