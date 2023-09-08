Mike Lindell goes ballistic when he's told he has "lumpy pillows" (video)

In surfaced video posted by reporter Chris Dehghanpoor of The Washington Post, MyPillow's Mike Lindell blows a gasket when an attorney in March referred to his pillows as "lumpy."

"No, they're not lumpy pillows … When you say lumpy pillows, now you're an asshole! You got that? You're an ASSHOLE!" the high-strung pillow peddler shouted, pointing a finger for good measure. He then turned to another person off camera who was trying to calm him down. "No, he's an asshole! He's an ambulance-chasing asshole!" he repeated.

"That's what you are," Lindell continued, once again attacking the attorney for the pillow slight. "Lumpy pillows? Kiss my ass! Put that in your book!" And then, for good measure, and practically in tears, he cried, "Obviously, you don't have a MyPillow, do you?"

According to the Dehghanpoor's post (below): "I keep tabs on a lot of the lawsuits filed after the 2020 election. Yesterday, I noticed a new filing in former Dominion exec Eric Coomer's defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Coomer filed a motion for sanctions against Lindell, because Lindell has been "combative, vulgar, disrespectful, non-responsive, evasive, and consistently loud" during depositions. They included video excerpts from the depositions with their filing." And this is just the beginning of Lindell's very bad day. Dehghanpoor posted a lot more Lindell madness from the same depositions here.