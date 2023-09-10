Group of 101 skydivers create an epic formation up in the clouds

Watch a Group of skydivers create an epic formation up in the clouds. These 101 brave souls from @skydiveuspa take skydiving to the next level as they are able to make a circular formation that breaks off in symmetrical "waves".

These talented folks know how to let go of each others' hands at different intervals so that they can complete the skydive with enough space around them after they detach from the group formation.

I don't know how anyone could remain level headed enough to form a human sculpture in the sky after jumping from a plane. Kudos to them.