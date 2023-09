Toy inventing legend Eddy Goldfarb celebrated his 102nd birthday with his latest great idea: a new book of 101 stories (each just 100 words long).

I love this one: how he invented the Vac•U•Form and then accidentally burned the top of Mattel owner Elliot Handler's desk during his presentation. Now that's what I call a hot toy!

The inventor of the iconic "Yakity-Yak" wind-up talking teeth, he's also the subject a very sweet documentary film, "Eddy's World."