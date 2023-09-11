Bidding for the rediscovered movie prop "Red Leader" X-Wing fighter starts at $400k

The description of this incredible Star Wars model is fantastic, and I can believe someone who has too much money and excellent taste will end up with it. This prop is beautiful, with incredible detail, and was used in one of the most iconic movie scenes ever.

Screen Matched Hero "Red Leader" (Red One) X-wing Starfighter Filming Miniature with Articulating Servo-Controlled Wings and Lights from Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope (TCF, 1977). Built by the team at Industrial Light & Magic which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for Star Wars, this 1:24 scale filming miniature is one of only four hero filming miniatures created with servo-controlled wings that spread open into "Attack Position". Constructed of resin, vacuum-formed styrene, acrylic, and metal components over an aluminum internal armature, expertly painted and finished as a battle-distressed spacecraft, replete with service wear, blast marks and heat-scorching around exhaust nozzles. The top two wings are each painted with a single red stripe, identifying this as "Red Leader" (Red One). The cockpit features a miniature pilot, and a dome of an R2 unit is installed behind the canopy. The miniature has internal wiring to power the lights within the main body of each of the four wing-mounted laser cannons with fiber optics to illuminate each laser tip. Metal heatsinks are installed in each laser cannon to dissipate excessive heat generated from the lights. In addition, halogen lights are mounted in each of the two Proton Torpedo tubes mounted on the sides of the fuselage, and halogen bulbs are installed in each of the four engine exhaust nozzles. Special metal heat shields with integral cooling ducts are built into the model to pump cool air through the system to prevent overheating. Metal mounting hinges are installed on each of the four wings enabling wing articulation, and metal gears are visible in three open panels behind the cockpit (top, port and starboard) to spread the wings into "Attack Position". Gears are driven by two internal electric servo motors (electronics untested). The miniature features four metal threaded mounting sockets: top, bottom, front and rear (front socket is accessed by removing the nose section; rear socket is concealed with removable panel).

The X-Wing was part of a collection belonging to the late Greg Jein, a special effects miniature maker. It is unknown when or how he came about the starfighter as it seems trading stuff between various model makers was just something he did.

