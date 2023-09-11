Even Trump admits that Democracy hangs in the balance

While out on bail from charges in four different jurisdictions, Republican Presidential darling, and criminal defendant Donald Trump riled up the crowd in South Dakota with comments strikingly similar to the ones he delivered on January 6th, before directing them to the Capitol. Most interesting to me was his admission that depending on the election, we may not have a country. He might have a country, but we won't.

Even a broken clock? Is that the adage I want? I think we disagree on which outcome is which, but this election is shaping up to be super important. I worry that our elections have become routinely so off-the-hook and packed with sitcom-style bullshit that we're unable to have a Presidential election where Democracy no longer hangs in the balance.

CNN: