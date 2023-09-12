Matt Gaetz threatens puppet Kevin McCarthy: "comply" or be "removed" from speakership (video)

Florida's Congress creep Matt Gaetz openly threatened House Speaker Kevin McCarthy today, telling him to comply with the "agreement" that got him the speakership or hit the road.

"I rise today to serve notice: Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role," the far-right bully said on the House floor. "The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair." (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

Furious that McCarthy — who ordered an impeachment inquiry into President Biden today — wasn't obedient enough for the radical right that controls him, Gaetz then went on to scold the House puppet.

"We've had no vote on term limits, or on balanced budgets, as the agreement demanded and required. There's been no full release of the January 6 tapes, as you promised," he said. "There has been insufficient accountability for the Biden crime family, and instead of cutting spending to raise the debt limit, you relied on budgetary gimmicks…" And what seemed to anger Gaetz the most is that McCarthy hasn't locked up Hunter Biden. And now the California dummy faces an ultimatum: obey or vacate.

Matt Gaetz: "Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role…The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you, pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair."

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN