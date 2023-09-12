The cult members of Trump-landia

This video from The Young Turks is a stream of Trump supporters discussing made-up issues. The things they examine as reasons the country is in trouble have all been debunked many times. Only "news" outlets like OAN, Newsmax, and Fox try to pass these theories off as reality, but Trump is their savior no matter how many (91) criminal charges he is under.

Here a neuroscientist attempts to explain whats up with Trump supports cognitive dissonance, from Raw Story: