The Young Turks asked a bunch of MAGAs who they'll vote for if Trump is off the ballot. While a few of the logo-emblazoned Trump supporters seemed to like other candidates, many appear to think he is the only way for the United States to move forward, back, or at all.

I get confused watching these videos, as some folks seem to pause and look into their internal abyss for answers.

Were the laws about candidates being required to present their tax returns overturned in every state that tried it?