Florida volunteers raise $193k to save abortion clinic

A bright light from the depths of Florida!

Volunteers from Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN) of Orlando rapidly raised $193k to allow a women's health care clinic to pay fines intended to bankrupt it. The clinic had contacted the State of Florida to comply with new regulations regarding a new mandatory 24-hour waiting period for people seeking care when they were slapped with 193 $1,000.00 fines. SWAN lept to their aid, raising the money in just two weeks.

Crooks and Liars:

Volunteers with Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN) of Orlando raised the money in less than two weeks, after the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) accused the clinic of violating the state's 24-hour waiting period for people seeking abortion care.

The law requires people to have two medical appointments 24 hours apart in order to obtain an abortion, and the clinic has maintained it had attempted to contact the AHCA to find out when the measure went into effect—but instead of providing the information the agency ordered the facility to pay $1,000 each for 193 alleged violations.

"We got to hand over $193,000 to our clinic today to save them from unjust AHCA fines meant to shut them down!" said SWAN on social media. "We've never been so proud to be part of this movement and community."