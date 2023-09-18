Fighter pilot mysteriously ejected yesterday above South Carolina and the Navy can't find the plane

Yesterday, a US Marine fighter pilot flying an F-35 jet over Charleston, South Carolina ejected from the aircraft for an undisclosed reason. The pilot is in stable condition but the plane is, um, missing. The US Joint Base Charleston is asking the public for help finding the jet.

From NPR:

In a statement to NPR, the Marine Corps did not specify whether the jet's transponder was on, or whether it was carrying any armaments[…]

Maj. Melanie Salinas, communications director of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, told NPR that as of 1:30 p.m., search-and-recovery efforts were ongoing, with other agencies helping the effort.

"The mishap is currently under investigation," Salinas said. Citing protocols, she added, "We are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigatory process."