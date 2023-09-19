Motion to remove Kevin McCarthy was found on baby diaper table in Capitol bathroom

Freelance reporter Matt Laslo found a bathroom leak of a different kind on Capitol hill today. "Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant," said a draft resolution, which was found on a baby changing table in a restroom underneath the House floor. (See below, posted by Matt Laslo.)

"Mr. Gaetz submitted the following resolution…" continued the document, which, at the bottom of the page, was dated Sept 15, 2023 — three days after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) threatened to oust Kevin McCarthy from his House Speaker position.

Whether the unsigned motion was left on purpose or an absentminded Congressperson accidentally dropped it while lounging at a diaper table isn't clear.