Fooled MAGA men lovingly sing "Rich Men North of Richmond" to Donald Trump (video)

You know it's a cult when the MAGA mob adoringly sings Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," a song about the struggles of the working class, to greedy rich conman Donald Trump — who amusingly looks like a sea snake out of water as he uncomfortably pretends to relate. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)
I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day
Overtime hours for bullsh pay
So I can sit out here and waste my life away
Drag back home and drown my troubles away…
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just wanna have total control …
Sadly, in MAGAland, no matter how bizarre or ironic, you just can't make this stuff up up.
Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney