Fooled MAGA men lovingly sing "Rich Men North of Richmond" to Donald Trump (video)

You know it's a cult when the MAGA mob adoringly sings Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," a song about the struggles of the working class, to greedy rich conman Donald Trump — who amusingly looks like a sea snake out of water as he uncomfortably pretends to relate. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day

Overtime hours for bullsh pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away…

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control …



Sadly, in MAGAland, no matter how bizarre or ironic, you just can't make this stuff up up.

How stupid do you need to be to sing "Rich men north of Richmond… damn shame what the world's gotten to⁰For people like me and people like you"

With a corrupt billionaire who inherited all his money from daddy and boasted about not paying taxes?



pic.twitter.com/w0jsVL11v9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 20, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney