Watch: Trump's laughingstock UN moment vs. Biden's unifying applause (video)

After President Biden's UN address to at least 145 countries yesterday, disgraced former one-term president Donald Trump knocked it as a "surrender" speech to which "nobody showed up." But anyone who remembers Trump's 2018 UN address, in which he became the butt of ridicule, will know where his grapes turned.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," tooted a delusional Trump, which earned him a deep round of laughter from the international crowd.

And in case you need a refresher, Meidas Touch has kindly put clips of the two addresses side by side, showing a snapshot of both the speech of humiliation in 2018 and the unifying speech of 2023. (See video below.)