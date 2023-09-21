For $359, this Lenovo ThinkPad T480 + Microsoft Office Pro (2021) combo can be yours

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its view

This two-for-one Lenovo ThinkPad480 + Microsoft Office Professional (2021) is a productivity workhorse. Purchase it for $359.98 (reg. $618).

When considering a new laptop, there are a host of items prospective buyers must check off their list. Price, specs, longevity, and future-proof status are just a handful of the many things one must consider when upgrading their computer.

Thanks to this deal on a refurbished Lenovo workhorse, the laptop-buying experience doesn't have to be stressful.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T480 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 bundle is available.

While it's not new, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference. This 2017 model Lenovo boasts an "A" refurbished rating. That means buyers can expect it to arrive in near-mint condition with zero to minimal scuffing on the case.

Thanks to its reliable yet affordable offerings, Lenovo has been a strong player in the laptop space for years. This machine is no different than its predecessors. Packing an Intel i5-8530U processor and an Intel UHD Graphics 620 card delivers both high performance and productivity and a smooth video-viewing experience.

It knows speed, too. You'll find eight GB of on-board DDR4 memory and a 256-GB SSD drive. They provide users with enough speed to handle their daily tasks and ample storage space to save important files, data and more.

A quality computing experience comes with a matching display. This laptop provides just that through its 14-inch FHD display that shines with 1080p resolution for an enjoyable viewing experience.

With so many types of connections on the market, port compatibility has never been more critical. This laptop is fitted to handle an array. It has two USB-C ports, HDMI, Ethernet, Thunderbolt, RJ45 and others.

As a bonus, buyers will also receive the ever-popular Microsoft Office Professional 2021. The software suite includes Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

With this deal on a Lenovo ThinkPad T480 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021, buyers can get a quality refurbished laptop with productivity software included.

Prices subject to change.

