This recruitment advertisement, apparently not officially from the Russian government (or is it?), shows Russian soldiers casually discussing, between firing shots at Ukrainians, which Ukrainian neighborhoods and cities they'd like to buy apartments in when the war is over and Russia occupies all of Ukraine.

With English-language subtitles, here's that (apparently unofficial) recruitment ad for the Russian Army where two guys talk about settling in conquered Ukrainian cities. (Lots of PR folks in Russia make things like this for various reasons, so take that as context.) pic.twitter.com/ivSIHod68g — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) September 21, 2023

To the victor goes the spoils.

From Keith Rothrock.