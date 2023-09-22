Republicans turn book bans into book burning

Republican efforts to ban books in schools and libraries continue to grow. Almost weekly, we share stories of the turn towards ignorance rearing its ugly head someplace across the United States. From generally regarded as safely liberal states such as California to the darkest and weirdest conservative enclaves of Idaho and Florida, books are in trouble.

Mehdi Hasan reports on the right's progression from bans to burns. Looking more like something out of Nazi war propaganda, US citizens are burning books. I am sure these same jokers would be horrified to see a flag burn, but they're happy to torch something of value.

