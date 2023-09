This fun website allows users to explore the scale of this universe. I'm not sure if I feel really big or really tiny after looking at it.

From the miniscule size of quantum foam to the massive Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall in outer space, this site is a great way to compare and contrast the various sizes of things in existence.

I love that you can click on each item and read facts about them. This site is fun for both kids and adults!