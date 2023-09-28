Scientists invent fireproof fuel

Engineers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) have invented a new type of "safe" fuel that won't ignite unless an electric current is applied, making it safer than conventional fuels that can ignite from a flame.

The new fuel is based on an ionic liquid, a form of liquefied salt with a lower melting point than table salt and low vapor pressure. The combustion of the fuel can be controlled by modulating the applied current. If the current is cut off, the fuel can no longer ignite.

According to UCR, the new fuel can be used to run any fuel-burning engine.

From UCR News: