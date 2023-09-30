Trump says rich people from Beverly Hills are prohibited from taking long showers, and that's why they smell bad

Donald Trump is a four-times indicted sex offender whose fraud has been so pervasive, outrageous, and obvious, he's been separately barred from both operating a charity in New York, and operating his business in New York. But he's also incredibly stupid, and if allowed to ramble, his withered mind will stumble into some truly demented areas.

Trump claims rich people in Beverly Hills aren't allowed to take long showers and that's why they smell pic.twitter.com/PIpKxnAhky — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2023

The crowd laughs somewhat nervously, but there's no indication that he's at all kidding. Water pressure is one of the topics he's harped on seriously and urgently for years.