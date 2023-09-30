Trump says rich people from Beverly Hills are prohibited from taking long showers, and that's why they smell bad

Donald Trump is a four-times indicted sex offender whose fraud has been so pervasive, outrageous, and obvious, he's been separately barred from both operating a charity in New York, and operating his business in New York. But he's also incredibly stupid, and if allowed to ramble, his withered mind will stumble into some truly demented areas.
The crowd laughs somewhat nervously, but there's no indication that he's at all kidding. Water pressure is one of the topics he's harped on seriously and urgently for years.
"I hate to say the three things. It's the shower, it's the sink, and you know the third element in the bathroom. But I don't say it, because every time I say it, they only talk about that one," he said, pointing towards a group of reporters.
"Because it's sort of gross to talk about, right? So I won't talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times. I will not talk about it. I'll only talk about showers. But there is three things … This way they can't report it."
"So what happens, I called my people, environmental people: 'Why are we doing this?' Because when you wash your hands it takes five times longer … you get soapy, you can't get it off. I said, 'Open it up.' They said 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Take the restrictors off.'"