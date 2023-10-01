Dial Tone by Cole Montminy is a gorgeous animation made entirely of felt

Dial Tone is a gorgeous animation made entirely of wool felt, by Cole Montminy. The artist uses felt shapes against an ethereal felt backdrop to depict dream-like scenes. I'm in love with the strange beings and painterly look that this technique creates. I've never seen an animation technique like this one before.
(Screenshot from Vimeo)