Dial Tone by Cole Montminy is a gorgeous animation made entirely of felt

Dial Tone is a gorgeous animation made entirely of wool felt, by Cole Montminy. The artist uses felt shapes against an ethereal felt backdrop to depict dream-like scenes. I'm in love with the strange beings and painterly look that this technique creates. I've never seen an animation technique like this one before.

From Vimeo:

"telephones ? video by Cole Montminy MFA thesis film at San Francisco State University Additional sound/ musical elements:

Devin Nolan

Freesound.org user dobroide"

(Screenshot from Vimeo)